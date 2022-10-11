Letter: Supporting Drazan for governor

It is time for a change in Oregon. The one party of democrats have made this state one of crime and homelessness. Christine Drazan will increase the funding to put more police on the streets and end the lawlessness in Portland.

Oregon has the fifth highest gas prices and cost of living in the nation. Christine will work to cut taxes on families and small businesses to help Oregonians keep more of what they earn, and encourage businesses to grow and thrive as they create more jobs.

By stopping the tax increases it will make Oregon more affordable for families. As the only mother running for governor she understands the needs of families. She believes keeping parents involved in their children’s education and daily lives is critical to their success. She has personally volunteered in the classroom and launched extracurricular programs to strengthen civics education and develop student leaders.

Christine is an advocate for the repeal of Measure 110, which decriminalized hard drugs like heroin and methamphetamine and worsened our addiction crises. Her first budget will expand investments in addiction and mental health supports and services so that Oregonians who need help, can get help —ensuring we address this crisis with both compassion and accountability.

She embraces a strong work ethic, a commitment to serve and a love for Oregon. She is being supported by loggers, Realtors and farmers. Christine has my support, and I urge others to do the same.

Carolyn Webb

Corvallis