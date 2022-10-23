Letter: Support Struthers as our next mayor

I have worked with Andrew for almost four years on the Corvallis City Council.

Unlike other mayoral candidates, Andrew has taken on numerous leadership roles. These include chairing and facilitating task forces and committees and representing Corvallis to both the League of Oregon Cities and the Corvallis Area Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization.

In addition to this work, he has carried out the duties of council vice president for the last two years. His work ethic and focus on getting things done in a way that honors all participants, stakeholders and viewpoints is remarkable.

Andrew has never sought politically leaning solutions. Instead, he assimilates others’ opinions, honors all viewpoints, relies on common sense and applies critical thinking to build council consensus and impetus.

In this way Andrew has produced representative outcomes with broad and inclusive appeal to many constituents. In summary, Andrew has the knowledge and pragmatism necessary to lead the council and city toward all our shared goals.

These are just some of the reasons why I support Andrew as our next mayor; I ask that you do so as well.

Jan Napack

Corvallis