Letter: Support rainbow strawberries too

The Lebanon City Council and Mayor Strawberry Fields Forever Aziz appear to be dragging feet when it comes to the safety and representation of their own community.

I’m addressing Aziz’s concern about a Pride proclamation for June, when, since 1970, following Stonewall, many states and cities have celebrated Pride in their own way. Fifty-plus years of Pride and a sizable number of citizens asking for recognition and celebration of life is too big for the Strawberry Festival during the first weekend of June.

Aziz claims that it would take away from the festivities, but how? Thing about Pride is that people in the LGBTQ+ community likely enjoy strawberries just as much, and there’s nothing supporting that the two cannot coexist.

It sends a stark message to the community that only one council member, Nassar was willing to start discussion, with the council president lamenting that, if Aziz had been there, she would have seconded the motion. Convenient that he wasn’t there, right?

It was shocking to hear residents feared riots. By whom? It won’t be liberals. Council’s job does include social justice, not just approving public works requests for potholes. Representation is also not an LGBTQ+ vs. dominant group equation. Facebook groups, a breeding ground for misinformation and fearmongering, shouldn’t deter council members from standing in solidarity with our most vulnerable groups of wonderful people.

Please support the proclamation, let 50 years of history speak for itself, and support our LGBTQ+ community. You’ll be supporting rainbow-colored strawberries as well.

Cordero Reid

Lebanon

