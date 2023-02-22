Ensuring every vote in every state matters in every presidential election is an idea whose time has come.

The National Popular Vote Bill would make this happen without the daunting task of amending the Constitution.

The current way we elect the president is broken. As we have seen of late, presidential candidates can get more votes nationwide and still not become president.

Oregon can and should join with the other states that have passed the national popular vote interstate compact to move our nation closer to this goal.

For more information, search online for the National Popular Vote Bill.

Rebecca Baker

South Beach