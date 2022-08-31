Letter: Support Majestic Theatre for kids

Corvallis’ vibrant Majestic Theatre provides a vital function as a much-needed performing venue for youth performers.

Our mid-valley is blessed with many excellent dance studios teaching ballet, modern, tap, hip-hop and contemporary styles. The Corvallis Youth Symphony Association and the Heart of the Valley Choir develop well-trained instrumentalists and vocalists.

The Majestic Theatre’s three-week summer camp guides 50 youth ages 8 to 18 through all aspects of producing a musical theater production.

Last February, the musical “Matilda” included 20 elementary, middle and high school student singers and dancers, plus many additional orchestra instrumentalists and backstage assistants. All performances sold out the 300-seat auditorium to enthusiastic audiences. The upcoming musical “Elf” will provide 25 youth opportunities for singing and dancing.

Corvallis’ two middle schools have elective theater programs in high demand, with 125 to 150 students at each school each year learning performing, designing and stage technical skills. These trained students go on to compete at the top-level program at Corvallis High School, but there are limited opportunities for everyone. Performing in front of a live audience is absolutely crucial for young performers to develop their self-confidence and enhance their skills.

The Majestic Theatre’s production staff and leadership has been decimated by departures due to inadequate pay and lack of support from the city manager. The theater’s ability to produce musicals for youth could disappear completely without improved financial and city staff support. This cannot happen. Support the Majestic Theatre for the kids!

Wolfgang Dengler

Corvallis