Letter: Support LBCC with 'yes' vote on bond

As president and CEO of the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, I have the honor of working with businesses representing a wide range of industries.

But there is one secret to success that all of them share: empowered workers.

That is why I am writing to strongly urge you to vote “yes” on the Linn-Benton Community College bond measure. This is a modest, affordable ask … and it just makes sense for our community.

LBCC gives individuals a pathway to become our future leaders, thinkers, makers, owners and more — and a means of connecting to a real future. But that pathway also means a strong pipeline for businesses in our area who count on great employees in order to be successful.

Our community succeeds when our community college succeeds.

We have a rare opportunity with this bond measure, and it is a fantastic deal. At just 7 cents per thousand dollars of assessed value (about $2 a month), the measure also unlocks an $8 million grant from the state of Oregon, if we pass it.

The bond makes improvements to aging facilities that haven’t been upgraded since the 1970s, creates more child care for working parents and expands degree options in the agriculture fields. We need those things.

We have learned that investment in education pays dividends — and it is a shared responsibility. Please join the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce and me in supporting LBCC with a “yes” vote.

Simon Date, president and CEO

Corvallis Chamber of Commerce

