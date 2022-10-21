Letter: Support Democratic values: Vote Kotek

Now that billionaire Phil Knight has shown his true colors by giving $1 million to an extreme right-wing Republican candidate for governor, it would be too easy to speculate that it’s because he doesn’t want to pay his fair share of taxes.

Or is it because he follows harmful Republican values of no reproductive freedom for women, no gun reform, no Social Security and no student loan relief? Perhaps it is because he is not concerned about climate change and the environment. Is it because he wants to ban books in libraries and schools? Or is it because he is against health care for all?

Maybe he doesn’t want to support victims of wildfires or floods, or programs for those who are homeless. Is he against immigrants? Or is it, as was speculated, he just doesn’t want to pay his fair share of taxes?

We who support sensible Democratic values will support and vote, instead, for Tina Kotek for governor.

Jeanne Raymond

Corvallis