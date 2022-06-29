Letter: Support carbon fee, dividend solution

President Biden’s request that Congress suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months is exactly the wrong policy direction.

Recent gas price increases are painful for everyday people. Had Democrats and Republicans listened to the last 40-plus years of warnings from climate scientists, we would be in a very different place from where we are today. Dependence on fossil fuels has become increasingly environmentally and financially unsustainable.

Rather than accounting for the true cost of dirty energy, and pricing it accordingly, Democrats and Republicans in Congress and in the White House obstructed reasonable carbon pricing while subsidizing the expansion of fossil fuel exploitation. Now Biden proposes a gas tax holiday to incentivize consumers to maintain their addiction to fossil fuels and keep profits flowing into the pockets of the petro-oligarchs.

We need a just transition away from fossil fuel dependence. I support the Citizens’ Climate Lobby proposal for a carbon fee and dividend solution that would tax fossil fuels at the point they enter the economy. The tax would be returned to consumers on a household basis. Low-income consumers would receive more in the dividend than paid in higher costs, because they consume less and have smaller carbon footprints.

Higher-income people would pay more because their consumption is higher. All consumers and producers would be incentivized to move toward a lower carbon footprint, while protecting low-income consumers.

Carbon fees and dividends are not a complete solution to our climate crisis, but they are a necessary starting point.

Mike Beilstein, Pacific Green Candidate for Congress, OR 4th District

Corvallis

