Letter: Support and vote for Measure 114

The ideas contained in Measure 114 are more than reasonable.

Insisting on gun safety training, doing better background checks and limiting high-capacity magazines in order to slow down shooters are provisions that make everyone safer.

We advocated for and now finally require seatbelts. We insist that people who want to drive cars take classes and tests before they can operate a machine that is potentially dangerous. Why shouldn’t we have the same safeguards when it comes to guns?

Most days in our country we have experienced at least one mass shooting. We have to do a better job protecting ourselves, the people we love and our children. Please support 114 and vote for it in the Nov. 8 election.

James Cannon

Corvallis