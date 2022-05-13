Letter: Support agriculture, vote 'yes' on bond

I believe that a central role of community college is to educate individuals to become integral and productive members of their chosen profession, and provide excellent education at an affordable cost.

This is particularly important in an industry like agriculture where margins are very thin and having an educated work force is increasingly important. A ready supply of well-educated workers who are unencumbered with large amounts of student debt is a win-win for the individual and the industry.

The equine industry in the U.S. generated $122 billion and employed 1.74 million people in 2017. It is an industry that has little opportunity for quality formal education. The slow but steady growth of the equine industry has created a need for well-educated and motivated equine professionals. LBCC’s equine program is nationally rated, one of the few available at the community college level, and unique in the state of Oregon.

As such, it fulfills a much-needed educational niche. It has a great reputation for equipping students with the skills necessary to become successful. Additionally, the program is the first step for many students on their journey to become veterinary technicians, veterinarians, trainers, facility managers, etc.

As a small business owner in Linn County who relies on Linn-Benton Community College to train a strong, reliable workforce to sustain the operations of my agriculturally-based business, this bond passage provides an exciting future. Please vote “yes.”

Chris Wickliffe, DVM, Cascadia Equine Veterinary Clinic

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0