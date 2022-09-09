Letter: Support a mandated Home Energy Score

The home inspection told us there had been rats in the attic!

Easy to fix; we just had them vacuumed out along with the old matted insulation, and had new insulation blown in.

But it told us nothing about energy use, other than that all the equipment was working.

Was the envelope tight, or would we be heating the great outdoors? Sort of, said the report.

Was the 1989 heat pump at the end of its life? Yes, as we discovered a year later. The new heat pump system that both heats and cools our house has a heating efficiency factor of 4.5 — using one-fourth the energy of the most efficient new gas or electric furnace in the winter.

Was the water heater efficient? Nope, it was gas, using three times as much energy as our new heat pump water heater. We found incentives that covered half of the cost but not the installation.

Why do we require disclosure about dead rats but no disclosure about energy issues that can double or triple home energy costs every month and cost thousands to replace, not to mention the costs to the planet?

And the Inflation Reduction Act, among other generous energy-efficiency incentives, offers a $150 tax credit for a home energy score, starting Jan. 1. Please support a mandated Home Energy Score — wouldn’t you like to know about both the rats and the energy issues when you buy your next home?

Nancy Evenson

Corvallis