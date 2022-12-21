Letter: Sunny has gotten popular in Lebanon

The city allowed me to have a goose as a pet.

I got the neighbors to sign a petition, and it was passed. This was eight years ago. Since then, my geese and I have become very close. This year, my husband passed in May, and then, one week later, Jax — my geese’s names are Sunny and Jax — Jax died. She was Sunny’s mate.

Before that, a neighbor moved into the neighborhood, and she caused chaos with everybody, but, aside from that, the city has decided that I have to get rid of my goose Sunny. He's a good goose. He's never attacked anyone, like dogs — you know, they go and bite people. Sunny’s never bitten anybody.

People come and see him all the time and they love him, because they never got to be so close to a goose. They never got to pet a goose. They’re petting a huge goose, Sunny, and they love him. I take him to the parks. I’ve taken him to the rivers, ponds, lakes, and everywhere he goes, he makes friends.

I’ve got millions of pictures of people just loving him. I’ve got pictures of him in the neighbors’ yards and little, tiny kids giving him a big kiss and hug. He doesn’t harm a fly. He has gotten pretty popular here in Lebanon. I’ve gotten over 300 signatures in support of keeping Sunny home.

Tina Corr

Lebanon