Letter: 'Stupid wokeism' a turnoff for many

Re: “Dems hinging hopes on abortion,” Sept. 21; So true, because there’s not much else they can credibly run on. And in Oregon the abortion issue is moot because it’s legal here and will remain so unless the Democrat majority in the Legislature is broken, which is highly unlikely.

Democrats can’t run on crime, the border, inflation, law enforcement, drug trafficking, energy, indoctrination in schools — you know, the things that matter to most Americans.

Their platform of gender identity, cancel culture, massive spending, protecting illegals, hamstringing the police, draconian COVID responses, censorship, destruction of Donald Trump, the seemingly overwhelming need to play Santa Claus and what James Carville aptly described as “stupid wokeism” plays well in deep blue states such as ours but is a turnoff to a growing number of voters.

We’ll soon see how much of a turnoff. Meanwhile, I join the chorus of those hammering the recent changes in the paper. I’d have preferred getting rid of about half of the AP op-eds posing as “news” instead. What used to be a decent local newspaper is rapidly sliding into the abyss.

Jerry Ritter

Springfield