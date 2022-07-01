 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Studies have shown psilocybin benefits

Pro-gun, anti-regulation proponents advocate for mental health treatment instead.

Studies have shown psilocybin’s potential effectiveness in dealing with mental health conditions. Albany councilor Bessie Johnson wants to propose a ban on therapeutic psilocybin facilities, which were approved by the voters in Oregon. Why?

To me, this makes as much sense as William Barr and Mark Meadows agreeing that Trump is deranged but saying that, should he run in 2024, they will vote for him! Why?

Rebecca Stillwell

Albany

 

