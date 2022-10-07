Letter: Struthers would be successful mayor

The Nov. 8 election features three experienced public officials who are vying for a four-year term as Corvallis mayor. I am pleased to voice my support for councilor Andrew Struthers.

During his two terms on the City Council representing Ward 9 (which includes Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, my employer until my recent retirement), I often worked with Andrew on topics related to the hospital and opportunities for neighbors to provide feedback and ask questions. I found him to be consistently responsive, knowledgeable and constituent-focused.

Additionally, Andrew has taken on a number of leadership roles, including the council's successful effort to streamline the organizational framework of the city's numerous advisory boards and commissions.

He has also been involved with policy work related to the city's land development code, housing, and economic development, and he currently chairs the region's transportation planning organization.

Andrew manages his time well, balancing commitments to his family, his work as an IT professional and public service. Because the mayor and councilors are not city employees and receive only a modest stipend for their service, it is not unusual for at least some elected officials to continue their employment while holding public office. I made this same choice while serving as Corvallis mayor from 2011-14.

I believe Andrew has the experience, knowledge and dedication to be a successful and effective mayor. Please join me supporting him on Nov. 8.

Julie Manning

Corvallis