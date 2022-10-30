Letter: Struthers willing to consider change

I will be voting Andrew Struthers for Corvallis, for the candidate who thinks things through.

The mayoral candidate who is willing to consider change from a real-time perspective while being trusted not to make decisions based on stated “positions.”

A politician can say anything regarding their position, prior to election night.

Sometimes the party-line noise can mask a politician’s ability to recognize and understand the voices that will make a difference in bettering their community.

A vote for Andrew Struthers is a vote for logical leadership in Corvallis.

Daniel Wood

Corvallis