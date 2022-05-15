Letter: Stop talking, force end to wars

To the world leaders of the United Nations: It is time to unite and stop this war on our planet.
One crazy leader wants to control the world; his name is Putin. He has declared war on Ukraine. Diplomacy and sanctions do not faze him. In my opinion, the one thing he will understand is an attack on all military bases in Russia by the U.N., most of the world leaders. The madman Putin must be stopped. The world can do it. Do not use any nuclear weapons.
Give him 24 hours to stop the war. Then no more talk or sanctions; do what should have happened two months ago; this will stop the madman. To the U.N.: Stop talking and force the world to end wars. If you can’t do this, disband and be ruled by a madman.
Paul Passarge
Albany