Letter: Stop selling life-size movie villains

If you are a parent, picture this:

Your little dinosaur/ballerina/doctor/firefighter/fairy walks up to a life-size animatronic version of a rated-R movie villain with razors strapped to his fingers, or an 8-inch chef’s knife apparently dripping with blood, who then cackles and moves as if to attack your child.

Is this what we want our home improvement stores to be selling in our communities? Because of Lowe’s prominent display of three particular movie villains, I feel that I can’t and won’t bring my children into that store until well after Halloween.

I have no issue with the skeletons, werewolves, ghosts, pumpkin-headed monsters and witches: While scary, they do not seem real to most children. It is the human monsters that we need fewer of, especially at a time when school-age children are regularly hearing of school shootings. Our children and adolescents are struggling with ever-increasing rates of anxiety and depression.

I have asked Lowe’s management to consider the implicit messages these products send: They do not contribute to the nostalgic reflection on our ancestors (El Dia de los Muertos), and they certainly do not stimulate reflection on the simple joys of donning a fanciful costume for make-believe.

Rather, they amplify our all-too-present fear of suffering a violent death at the hands of another human being.

So, just as gas stations and grocery stores do not sell adult videos and pornography, I would ask that home improvement stores cease selling these products.

Aaron Rousseau, Licensed Professional Counselor

Albany