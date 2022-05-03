Letter: Step up and vote 'no' for Thielman

Let’s be clear about Marc Thielman, the former school superintendent of Alsea who is now being sued for alleged sexual harassment and then suddenly resigned from his job several weeks ago.

He is either extremely ignorant of our present political climate or just not telling the truth.

Thielman stated, “I’m not a Proud Boy, so I wouldn’t know how to define one.” And furthermore stated, “What is a white supremacist? What that may mean to one person may mean something different to someone else.” Huh?

I think everyone knows what the Proud Boys stand for, unless you have your head under a rock or just don’t care. And to claim that white supremacy means different things to different people? Come on, how can one look at oneself in the mirror and play ignorant about these terms while running for governor?

What crowd is Thielman playing to in order to become a reputable candidate for the highest office in the state of Oregon? As an educated person, if someone can’t explain the Proud Boy’s credo or adequately define white supremacy, I sure would not want that person elected as my governor in Oregon. Republicans need to step up and vote “no” for Marc Thielman in this May’s primary. Ignorance is no excuse. Neither is not telling the truth about the issues.

Phil Plaza

Alsea

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0