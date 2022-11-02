Letter: Statistics speak in favor of gun laws

Opponents of gun regulations offer three arguments: their constitutional rights to bear arms; criminals don’t obey regulations; and guns don’t kill, people do.

Here is a different perspective.

The Second Amendment addresses the right to bear arms by a well-regulated militia, and there is no individual constitutional right so absolute that it trumps community welfare and safety. Freedom of speech does not condone defamation or bullying, and open carry of firearms only increases our anxiety about potential deadly incidents.

Arming teachers and guards in schools and other public places would mean creating a new corps of “armed forces” that would surpass the actual size of the U.S. Army! And how many innocent lives may be forever changed as collateral damage of accidental shootings?

Granted, gun ownership is not the primary cause of crime, for social determinants of crime are deeply rooted in our human experience with inequities and injustice. But the easy availability of guns can only serve our negative impulses when angered by road rage or domestic disputes, or overwhelmed by depression, all leading to horrible shootings or preventable suicides.

Statistics on gun violence speak loudly in favor of safety laws in many countries where citizens can own guns for hunting or sport shootings, but where army-style weapons, made for easier and faster killing, are restricted.

Measure 114 will not immediately stop the wave of crimes that has complex social undercurrents in our country. But it is the first step to demilitarize our civil society and de-weaponize our emotions.

Chinh Le

Corvallis