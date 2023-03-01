Two quick things from the paper of Feb. 22:

First, thanks to Cody Mann and the paper for the article about Catherine Biscoe (“Helping to give women a voice in government”). Catherine is one of the smartest and hardest-working public servants in the history of Benton County. One of my favorite imaginings is voting to elect and then reelect her as governor. She’s just that good.

Second, Jay Burreson (“Republicans didn’t invent trickle-down”) corrects a previous letter writer on who created trickle-down economics, saying it was Democrats.

Although William Jennings Bryan used the phrase once in 1896, it was actually political satirist Will Rogers who popularized it when he suggested that rather than continue to give all the money to the rich and hope some trickles down to the rest of us, Congress should “give it to the people at the bottom, and the people at the top will have it before nightfall, anyhow. But it will at least have passed through the poor fellow’s hands.”

Much later it was a phrase Ronald Reagan often used to rationalize paying for tax breaks for the rich by cutting social programs for the poor. But it started as comic satire and is best left as such.

Mark Weiss

Corvallis