Letter: Start talking to those who'll listen

The Supreme Court has ruled with a 6-3 conservative majority that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.

Instead of throwing up our collective hands at the decision — a tempting reaction to the court’s failure to recognize the stakes at hand — we should focus our energies on midterm elections. Lean into supporting congressional candidates with strong climate action policy now. Further, lean into supporting bills that make elections fair such that voting in midterms around the country actually carries weight.

It is time to work beyond our local communities to make sure voices around the country are heard. SCOTUS cannot hear us these days. Let’s start talking to those who have a reason to listen.

Margaret Wilson-Moses

Corvallis