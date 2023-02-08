Why do we condemn Russia’s attempt to violently take Ukrainian land but approve of Israel’s brutal theft of Palestinian land?

I know Israel is our arms-development partner, while Russia is our competitor in the obscenely lucrative arms trade. No, probably not enough reason.

I know our systemic racism made us the last nation to condemn South African apartheid, so it’s not surprising that we ignore B’tselem, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch’s designation of Israel as an apartheid state. It’s as if those reports were never printed. No, still not enough reason.

Is it that our religious dogma drives our support for Israel? Have the Christian Zionists indoctrinated all of us? This mistaken spiritual view is likely the reason.

Do most U.S. Christians know there are thousands of Palestinian Christians, descendants of those who ate the loaves and fishes and sat intently listening at Jesus’ feet?

American Christians have no idea that Palestinian Christians are begging for their help, asking them, as Bishara Awad, evangelical Christian founder of Bethlehem Bible College, writes in “Yet in the Dark Streets Shining”:

“[We] continue to be collateral damage on the altar of eschatological speculations. Those who pray for the peace of Jerusalem … should stop their moral passivity and indifference to the suffering of Palestinians. They should call on Israeli leaders to practice justice.

“They should help Palestinians resist our oppression righteously and nonviolently … stand with all who are working for true justice and peace … otherwise, what good are such prayers?”

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany