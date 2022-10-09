Letter: Speechless when seeing logo snafu

I try not to be too critical of the paper as the industry is changing so quickly. Newspapers certainly aren't like they were when I was growing up. Soon no paper will appear in print, but I must say I was speechless when I saw the front page of the sports section Sat., Oct. 1.
Under the Beavers headline regarding the Utah game was the information on the time, team records, TV and radio listings. What I saw above this information was the green and yellow Oregon O. WHAT??? Need I say more?
Peggy Kowal
Albany