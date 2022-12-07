Letter: Sorry how this has to end for Johnson

Ms. Johnson, I want to take this moment and thank you for what-all you did for the city of Albany (“Councilor enjoyed representing city,” Bessie Johnson, Nov. 30).

I also want to say I am so sorry for how this has to end for you. How brave and unselfish of you to bring forth a very negative situation with Dick Olsen. I cannot imagine how difficult and heart-wrenching this decision was for you to make.

Mr. Olsen, shame on you, thinking it’s OK to be a bully and thinking no one is going to call you out. You have more excuses than answers. You know better and you just said, “I don’t care.”

I now wonder how many other negative decisions you have made along the way for our city. Time for you to go. To show some type of integrity is to reply with an apology and a goodbye.

Lori Neely

Albany