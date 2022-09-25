Letter: Sometimes change is not for the better

I am one of your subscribers who went from paper to digital long ago. Tired of finding them in the bushes, etc., and soaked through from rain. I have come to appreciate it in this form.

Now, as to the new changes: I do not like them. How did you decide what comics to include? Some of my favorites are not there as I am sure others will attest. Some of these new ones I have never heard of. Does anyone actually read the horoscope page? Could you not put the TV grid there instead?

Lastly, I do not mind opinions/editorials from unknown writers once in awhile, but I read that page to get the viewpoint of my neighbors, not someone who lives across the country. Sometimes change is NOT for the better. This is one of them.

Betty Shelton

Albany