Letter: Someone to answer your calls and emails

I am joining the praise for Tony Cadena running for Ward 9 City Councilor.

I have known Tony for 22 years in a men’s group that still meets regularly to this day.

His enthusiasm, commitment and caring nature has been instrumental in keeping the group active, and I was thrilled when he shared with us his desire to dedicate some of his recent retirement life to public service.

I have observed politicians with poor listening and communication skills. They enter politics to climb the ladder, self-promote and pay little attention to their own constituents.

Tony is not in this camp. He first observes and gathers information and then studies the issues to gain clarity. He follows how other cities work through common problems to find solutions. He then collaborates and presents his findings.

Above all he listens. He chooses his words wisely, not jumping to conclusions.

I wholeheartedly recommend Tony Cadena to his constituents in northeast Corvallis. He will answer your calls and emails and work hard to represent your concerns.

Doug Eaton

Corvallis