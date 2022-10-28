Letter: Someday the money will trickle down

I can’t wait for Republicans to take over Congress again.

They want to continue deregulation, because the shenanigans that crashed the market in 2008, led to years of recession and required government bailouts were so much fun. They want to cut Social Security benefits, because hardworking Americans who paid into it, expecting security in old age, are just ungrateful moochers.

The GOP also wants to get rid of Medicaid, because drug and health care organizations need to make more profit; heck, health care costs only three times more per person than the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development average, and has risen from 5% of the U.S. gross domestic product in 1960 to 20% today.

The GOP also favors deciding elections itself, without bothering to allow legitimate voters to make that choice. They insist elections were stolen, with no evidence to show after years of searching for it. The GOP supports attacking Congress and trying to subvert the Constitutional certification of elections when they don’t get their way.

They say they support individual rights, unless it has to do with a woman’s choice to deliver and raise a child (mistresses excepted, of course). And the “fiscally conservative” GOP wants to cut taxes for the rich, making the deficit explode like it always does when they’re in charge. No worries! Someday all the money will trickle down to those of us who work to make that wealth possible.

Heck, they’ve had only 40 years to do it — these things take time!

Andrew Gray

Corvallis