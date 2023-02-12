As a resident of Water Avenue and the Monteith Riverpark area, I have noticed with dismay the large number of X-marked trees.

These apparently are to be destroyed as part of the riverfront improvement project.

In fact, the Feb. 6 front page of the paper featured an article (“Time to say timber”) on the proposed demolition of 80 trees; this made the whole plan alarmingly concrete.

I have always understood that some trees would be sacrificed for construction purposes on the project — but surely not on such a scale?

At a time when every mature tree is precious for its shade, air-cleansing properties and carbon sequestration, such a loss seems unconscionable. Not to speak of the aesthetic value of the variegated fall foliage, habitat for wildlife and the cooling benefit during increasingly hotter summers.

I am all for a better connection of the city to the river, more walkability and additional children’s play areas — all part of the designed improvement — but let’s limit the number of trees to those that would actually inhibit construction. Some are apparently merely impediments to a better view of the river.

Could it be that easy park maintenance played a role in these bad decisions?

Tessa B. Green

Albany