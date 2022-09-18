Letter: Some silver lining in comics debacle

What have the execs at Lee Enterprises done to our advice, comics and puzzles pages?

As young adults, we celebrated the demise of “For Better or For Worse,” a true stain upon the underpants of the syndicated comic strip. Now, it seems, we are to be forced through the whole ordeal of one Canadian’s painfully gauche nostalgic ramblings for a second time. Another 29-year sentence? Please, no. We’ve served our time.

The poignant tongue-in-cheek cynicism of “Dilbert” has been expelled, yet there is still room for the utterly banal, washed-up “Garfield,” the only cat ever to have jumped a shark. We are left with fewer comic strips and only one crossword, and “Dear Abby,” as a cruel reward for decades of variously relevant and absurd advice, has simply been disappeared with an uncouth briskness that would make Stalin blush. We understand: Andrews McMeel is cheaper …

So here’s to Lee Enterprises saving one last desperate dollar on the irreversible march to the complete irrelevance of print, and corporate-owned local journalism in general. An alternative: Don’t sell out before you die out.

At the end of the metaphorical day, the crosswords and comics don’t matter in an immediate, utilitarian sense. But this change represents one more dead canary in the coalmine that is the protracted demise of print. For this, we mourn a little. But if nothing matters? Let’s stay positive: “Pearls Before Swine” has been preserved; “Family Circus” has finally been put to death. Some silver lining after all.

Baz Travanele

Dan Remederis

Corvallis