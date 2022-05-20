Letter: Some responses to some recent letters

Some responses to recent letters:

Kenneth England: The concept of precedent and settled law won’t die if Roe v. Wade is overturned, just as it didn’t when Plessy v. Ferguson (1896) was overturned by Brown v. Board of Education (1954). You don’t think “separate but equal” should still be in effect because it had been settled law, do you?

Kenneth England again: The Constitution very clearly states that those powers not specifically granted to the federal government are reserved to the states; hence each state has volumes of laws applicable only within its boundaries. The Supreme Court is simply saying that abortion should properly find a place within those volumes.

Bob Wynhausen: No Supreme Court nominee, liberal or conservative, ever tells the Senate during hearings how they will vote on any future case, and that includes all nine members of the current court.

Frank Lathen: For the record, although I did not do so in a letter, I did, indeed, object to Garland being denied a vote.

Bill Siebler: Also for the record, I have never claimed to be a published scientist.

All of you: If it’s acceptable for liberals to personally denigrate Justices Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett as people of “questionable qualifications” and “poor moral standing,” I assume you’d be equally fine with a conservative writing in to proffer comparable slanders of Justices Kagan, Jackson and Sotomayor.

John Brenan

Corvallis

