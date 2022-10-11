Letter: Some of the same stuff happens here

All the talk about Putin conducting a sham election of Russians living in Ukraine; thereby getting permission to annex those regions leads me to recall what the Albany school district did several years ago.

At the time we lived in Dever Conner — just west of Millersburg. We had our own school district with taxing powers and a 1-6 grade elementary school. I was on the school board — we hired our own teachers and principal. Parents were respected; parents drove their children on field trips. All four of our children graduated from Dever.

And then the Albany school system conducted an election wanting to create a Greater Albany District. The voters of Albany voted yes. Dever Conner voted overwhelmingly no; but we were sucked into GAPS without our consent. I suspect the other outlying districts: Millersburg, Clover Ridge, Tangent, Oak Grove, Fir Grove were forced into compliance also.

I have always thought that vote structure was illegal. Reminds me to Putin's illegal actions today.

Please note: Same stuff happens here.

Thomas Cordier

Albany