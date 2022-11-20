Letter: Some are forced to live in their cars

I would like to take issue with John Brenan’s Nov. 9 letter “The problem rises to surface again,” in which he stated among other things that tiny houses were free.

In his words, “Building tiny houses as free shelter only perpetuates the cycle (homelessness).”

The tiny house village (Emerald City Village) in Eugene and the proposed Hub City Village in Albany are both predicated on a percentage of the individual’s income and on self-governance. Also, a portion of the resident’s earnings is set aside monthly so that in the event of a move, money for the first month’s rent and damage deposit would be available.

A peer support person will live on site to assure proper functioning of the village. These tiny houses, however, are meant to be permanent homes and should not be considered merely transitional. Residents will be screened for the best fit in a self-governing community, as, clearly, many members of the homeless community would not qualify.

Additionally, I would like to call Mr. Brenan’s attention to the fact that some of the homeless population do have jobs. But they simply do not make enough to afford current exorbitant rents; they are therefore forced to live in their cars.

We no longer live in a society where just pulling oneself up by one’s bootstraps is always a realistic expectation.

Tessa Green

Albany