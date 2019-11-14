Recent letters provide great examples of the tendency of conservatives to use absurd stereotypes instead of fact-based critical thinking.
I have personal experience living in so-called “socialist” societies, and that experience demonstrates a more sober, truthful picture.
In 1973, I taught English, including dictionary use, to college seekers in Taiwan, under military dictatorship. In rural Taiwan, I was shot at by a soldier, either with bad aim, firing a warning, or drunk. Four foreigners hiking in the countryside weren’t so lucky.
I’ve also lived in "Communist China" and Kharkov, Ukraine near Russia and 2.5 hours from Lugansk by tank. In Ukraine, two soldiers in fatigues parked a camouflage-painted van outside my apartment building the morning after I arrived in March 2015. Then they waited.
Not knowing what was happening (and more than slightly concerned) I scoped out escape routes over the back wall and across a foreboding landscape of dark buildings, lacerating fences, barking dogs, and cold, occluded space. Turns out the soldiers were regular Ukrainian, not separatists seeking to kidnap foreigners, and probably getting documents notarized nearby.
The bottom line here: Russia or China practice corrupt crony capitalism, not textbook socialism, so why stay stuck on it? Turns out some are, both conservatives seeking seductive stereotypes and liberals unconcerned with estranging voters.
Much confusion arises with attributing socialism to top-down government-run programs (like most are) or "socialized medicine" in Britain rather than its traditional, strict, but uncommonly realized form of worker-owned and run enterprises.
Chris Foulke
Corvallis (Nov. 4)