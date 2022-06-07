Letter: So much for the sanctity of life

Anti-choice religious groups want to deny women reproductive rights and bodily autonomy. Yet their Bible says nothing about abortion. Anti-abortionists have no scriptural base for their position.

It makes clear that miscarriage does not involve the death of a person. If a woman has a miscarriage as the result of a fight, the man who caused it should be fined. If the woman dies, the culprit must be killed (Exodus 21:22-25).

Per the Bible, life begins at birth — when a baby draws its first breath. It defines life as “breath” in several passages, including Genesis 2:7.

Mosaic Law orders the killing of people for picking up sticks on the Sabbath (Numbers 15:32-35). So much for the sanctity of life.

In Numbers 25:4-9, the Lord orders Moses to massacre 24,000 Israelites. The Bible is not pro-life!

The antiabortion position does not demonstrate compassion for real human beings. We must protect and cherish the right to life of people, not fetuses.

Is America governed by religious faith? Belief that “a human being exists at conception” is a matter of faith, not fact. Legislating anti-abortion faith would be as un-American as passing a law requiring all citizens to attend church.

We live under a secular constitution, not in a theocracy. The separation of government and religion, the right to privacy and women’s rights all demand freedom of choice.

If anti-choice people were really pro-life, they would support the right of women to control their own bodies and make their own reproductive choices.

John S. Dearing

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0