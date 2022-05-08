Letter: Smart investment: 'yes' on LBCC bond

As longstanding members of the business community, we have a lot of experience identifying sound investment opportunities.

That’s why we are writing to strongly encourage a “yes” vote on the Linn-Benton Community College Bond. Here’s why.

At just 7 cents per $1,000, or $2 a month, this bond is a smart, necessary and affordable investment in a critical community resource. LBCC works hard to meet evolving employer needs, but it is also limited by aging buildings, little access to child care, and demand for agriculture training that far exceeds space. This bond directly addresses these issues.

In particular, the bond will fund the construction of a new agriculture center — allowing the college to provide local farmers with technical workers in agriculture, crops and soils, and animal science. Plus it would open a new Vet-Tech Associate’s degree that leads directly to Oregon State University.

This agriculture center is so important to the future of the mid-valley that our state legislature has committed an additional $8 million investment, if we pass this bond. That’s an opportunity we can’t afford to pass up.

All of this value comes at a modest cost in return for a huge payoff for our local families, employers and the regional economy. Please join us in voting “yes” on Measure 22-190 supporting LBCC. It’s simply a smart, affordable investment in our community’s future.

Jim Merryman, retired

CEO/Chairman, Oregon Freeze Dry LLC, Albany

Joan Reukauf

Executive vice president/COO, People's Bank of Commerce, Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0