Letter: Small things matter to the subscribers

I have seen several letters to the editor of late about changes to the paper.

If you want to keep subscribers, you really should pay attention! I want “Zits” back, I want “Dear Abby” back, and I want the two crossword puzzles back! Many want the TV guide back. You keep raising the price but give us less of what we want.

Why do you keep shifting the crosswords around anyway? They are in the paper six days a week; why can’t they simply be in the same place every day? I read the news stories, but I enjoy the other things too.

Looks like I, like many others, am going to cancel my subscription because the paper doesn’t deliver what I want. I know these are just small things, but they matter to those of us who take the paper.

Sandra Schomberg

Corvallis