Letter: Slow down and stop when signs indicate

Please be very aware of the four-way stop at Highland Drive/10th Street and Grant Avenue. Pay particular attention to the stop sign going from west to east on Grant.

As I started into the intersection, going south to north, a large SUV barreled through the stop sign and came so close to hitting me on the driver’s side, I’m still shaken.

More and more, I see people running stop signs in Corvallis, particularly on the side streets feeding into Grant.

Please, people, those signs are there for a reason. Slow down and stop when the sign indicates to do so!

Mary K. Moran

Corvallis

