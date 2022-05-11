Letter: Slow down and stop when signs indicate

Please be very aware of the four-way stop at Highland Drive/10th Street and Grant Avenue. Pay particular attention to the stop sign going from west to east on Grant.
As I started into the intersection, going south to north, a large SUV barreled through the stop sign and came so close to hitting me on the driver’s side, I’m still shaken.
More and more, I see people running stop signs in Corvallis, particularly on the side streets feeding into Grant.
Please, people, those signs are there for a reason. Slow down and stop when the sign indicates to do so!
Mary K. Moran
Corvallis