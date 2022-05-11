 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Slow down and stop when signs indicate

  • 0
Letters Stock

Please be very aware of the four-way stop at Highland Drive/10th Street and Grant Avenue. Pay particular attention to the stop sign going from west to east on Grant.

As I started into the intersection, going south to north, a large SUV barreled through the stop sign and came so close to hitting me on the driver’s side, I’m still shaken.

More and more, I see people running stop signs in Corvallis, particularly on the side streets feeding into Grant.

Please, people, those signs are there for a reason. Slow down and stop when the sign indicates to do so!

Mary K. Moran

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News