Letter: Slavery dates back about 11,000 years

Chinh Le’s latest letter (“Let us bend our moral arc further,” Jan. 20) is yet another inaccurate piece of propaganda meant to demean capitalism by linking it to slavery.

This is absolute rubbish; some might brand it malarkey.

Slavery dates back to the beginning of agriculture, approximately 11,000 years ago. It was institutionalized in the earliest civilizations, such as Sumer in Mesopotamia (3,500 BC), and is a part of the Code of Hamurabi (1750 BC).

It was widely practiced in the ancient world across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East. It built the great pyramids of Egypt and was an integral part of the glory that was Greece and the grandeur that was Rome.

The advent of capitalism is debated among scholars, but the earliest date is sometime in the Middle Ages — a mere 10,000 years after slavery first appeared. Capitalism grew and thrived in some societies that didn’t include slavery and others that did.

Positing a link between slavery and capitalism is just nonsense. You might as well argue for a link between slavery and gas stoves; you would sound equally ridiculous.

John Brenan

Corvallis