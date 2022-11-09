Letter: Single-use plastic kills ocean animals

If you care about the environment, please attach this note to the next plastic bag you get around your newspaper and leave it in your newspaper box.

“Dear beloved newspaper carrier: Single-use plastic is responsible for killing more than 100,000 marine animals a year. Plastic bags contribute to these deaths by entangling wildlife and being mistaken for food by larger animals such as whales and turtles. The bags take between 20 and 1,000 years to degrade; each bag can kill numerous animals as it makes its way around our oceans for years. Please wrap newspapers in plastic only when it is raining.”