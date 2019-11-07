I appreciate your effort but I put off trying to plow through the whole page of Medicare explanation that was recently published in the newspaper.
I read about a single-payer health care system. I hope that means that the goal is a single plan system with no gambling about my health needs next year.
How much time, money and headache could be saved for employers, patients and providers if we all had the same plan without regard to our past and present employment, our pharmaceuticals, our choice of doctors, our age, our preexisting medical condition? Less waste and therefore less cost.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
One plan for everyone. Efficient and fair.
Louise Ferrell
Corvallis (Oct. 24)