Letter: Shouldn't have to read paper online

I’m frustrated by the same-day notice that the paper is again changing.

While I appreciate Penny Rosenberg’s article about the changes, it was incomplete on details. There are lots of changes. … The comics are decimated. No “Dear Abby” and many other things I appreciated. Over time, more articles, pictures, etc., have notes to look online or use the QR code to see the full story.

It appears Penny has forgotten/minimized why people pay extra to get an actual newspaper delivered. Many are senior citizens. Some don’t have computers or aren’t handy using them, or have other issues where the print edition is far superior to online viewing.

Many enjoy sitting down with a cup of coffee and reading the way they have their entire lives. Most younger people don’t read online newspapers; they look to other sources for the news, if at all.

We pay almost $60 a month to receive a delivered “paper” that includes local articles and color. The last few years, the locally written colorful articles (by Jan Roberts Dominguez, Pat Wray, Mike Henneke, Mike McInally and Cory Frye) have been discontinued. We appreciate the hard work of current contributors, but the local part of the paper and the paper edition are shells of the former excellent, comprehensive paper we used to receive.

Please reconsider these most recent changes. We shouldn’t have to go online to read the paper we pay to have delivered. The changes save money but at what cost to loyal newspaper readers?

Paulette Postell

Corvallis