Letter: Should we trust new estimates of need?

I see the city is trying to talk about cutting off our natural gas to help save the environment.

I can’t help but wonder if they pay attention to their own press.

The landfill trucks haul in millions of tons of trash from Portland, Keizer, Lebanon, etc. Much of this is in excess of the agreement from the last decision with Republic Services. All those semis burning all that fuel to fill up our dump and leave us holding the bag for future toxic environmental problems.

If the last estimate, without the overfilling that is bringing far more trash into the landfill, had been true, it would have been full some four years back. Now we have new estimates of need. (Should we trust this one?) Republic Services says that we must expand to meet needs within five or six years.

You might see where I am going with this. The dump won’t fill up as fast if we put in only 15% of current trash fill. Less environmental damage, far fewer trucks on the road. In the meantime, Knife River might be done extracting rock product, and we will have a new area to expand into.

Mark Simendinger

Corvallis