Letter: Should have left well enough alone

Well, you ruined the weekly comics and now the Sunday comics. If you would have left well enough alone, it was better than what you did now. Luann, LIO, Crabgrass. Baldo — are not funny. They are dumb.

You also changed the Sudoku. Level 3 is now harder than level 5 ever was. And bring back the other crossword puzzle — at least it made sense. And why do I have to have you tell me what to watch on TV? Bring back the TV grid.

Sunday's paper had 4½ pages on housing crisis. Really? It took you that much space to figure that out? Where's the news on the Oregon fires? Where's the news on the border crisis? Where's the news on local crime and the ongoing crimes in major cities, Portland being one of them?

I don't need to see a half-page on a political cartoon. A 3 x 5 inch will do the same job. Can't you come up with news ideas or do you need help? Do you not have any sense of what's really going on in this country? Or are you only going to print the news that you're told to print that will fit the current political agenda? Just like Communist China.

No wonder people are not subscribing to the paper anymore. You must really want to go out of business, and it's working. You are out of touch with your subscriber base. You aren't lucky.

Linda Wilson

Albany