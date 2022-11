My wife and I firmly believe that life begins at inception. Thus, we also do not believe in abortion except for the life of the mother or health of the unborn.

However, there are other conditions that may be the cause for an abortion.

This should be an educated and moral decision by the mother, parents, councilors and medical doctor. We do not see that this is a legal matter that should be ruled on a state-to-state or national justice level.

Fred E. Shaub

Corvallis