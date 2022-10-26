Letter: Shooting must stop before it begins

I see signs in my neighborhood advocating for and opposing Measure 114.

Personally, I oppose Measure 114 for several reasons, because if the measure is intended to dissuade criminals and evil people committing heinous crimes, it won’t.

Criminals won’t seek law enforcement for permission to procure a gun. They’ll steal it or procure through a straw purchase, as did the Columbine shooters. Nor will criminals complete a safety training course. Criminals aren’t concerned about your safety.

Limit magazines to 10 rounds? Will this stop an evil person from legally purchasing multiple 10-round magazines for committing mass murder? Probably not.

Will law enforcement intervene in a potential mass murder event like they didn’t at Columbine, Parkland or Uvalde? I’d like to think they would; however, a 2005 U.S. Supreme Court ruling stated law enforcement has no constitutional duty to protect you, as was noted in the three examples above.

My second reason for opposing Measure 114 is the Democratic Party has openly called for the confiscation of guns, similar to action in New Zealand, England and Australia. The Democrats have failed to do so on a wholesale basis, so I see Measure 114 as a ploy to confiscate guns on a piecemeal basis. A measure here and a measure there.

I say again, the shooting must stop before it begins. Family members, social media contacts, friends, doctors and law enforcement have knowledge of when a person is going off the deep end. Until these people intervene, the shooting won’t stop.

Larry Ciaffoni

Albany