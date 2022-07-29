Letter: Shooters left many social media clues

Reply to Robert B. Harris (“Think when you vote in elections,” July 22):

Mr. Harris, your view is “In every mass shooting in the past several years … the shooters purchased their guns legally.”

You contend enhanced background checks, raising the age, limiting magazines will not “curtail the carnage.”

And then you blame Republicans.

A reasonable person might want to consider another look, as your view is not universal.

In every case of these recent shootings, there were endless previous clues from the shooters on social media and other talk, sick ideas ignored, not flagged! A sicko wanting notoriety. Often friends and relatives saw serious signs and never informed anyone.

Why not simply flag obvious evil intentions or violent purpose in social media messages, then notify authorities?

The one thing we should emphasize in regard to shootings is the perpetrator — and stop them beforehand!

Your view is a kick in the face for 99.99% of Americans who enjoy shooting sports, hunting and a best weapon for self-defense. People who harmed no one.

Would you have authorities confiscate your and every law-abiding person’s car because some other jerk killed someone in an accident?

Time for a better method whose purpose is not to harm lawful Americans.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon