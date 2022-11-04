Letter: Sheriff is not end-all, be-all for authority

I am a bit worried about the use of the term “constitutional Sheriff” used by Jon Raymond.

From my understanding, this is a term used by far-right, so-called militia groups such as the Oath Keepers, Three Percenters and the Proud Boys.

All three of these groups were involved in the sacking of the U.S. Capitol. All have been labeled terrorist entities by Canada. The United States has not done this yet but all three are on a watch list.

If I Google "constitutional sheriff," I see the basic idea is that the county sheriff’s authority supersedes the state and federal government’s authority. They were very outspoken about masking, lockdowns, as part of the COVID-19 crisis. They also believe that Donald Trump is the president of the United States.

Sheriffs tend to be very white, very male and very conservative. Very anti-immigrant. It is time to get to know the people in the sheriff’s position and those that want to be in that position.

If the person who wants to represent Linn County is refusing to work with the state and federal authorities, then we need to take a hard look at what our expectations for sheriff need to be. Sheriff of this county should not be making up the rules that he or she is choosing to follow. Sheriff in Linn County will be held accountable to the citizens of this county. The rules and laws are defined. The sheriff will not be the end-all, be-all for authority.

Leslie Schuler

Albany