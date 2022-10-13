Letter: Sheriff Duncan is the right person

This letter is in response to the Linn County Sheriff candidates’ forum held Sept. 30 at the Linn County Fairgrounds.

Mr. Raymond may have been trying to be cute when he stated, “I would violate health rules if necessary to keep the jail at full capacity.”

I guarantee you that it is going to be extremely hard to sound cute when you are sitting in that witness chair in that big federal courtroom in Portland trying to defend the sheriff’s office in a civil rights violation lawsuit. It is impossible to make anything sound cute when you are seated in that witness chair next to the federal judge.

Mr. Raymond’s statement is reckless and without an understanding of how hard and expensive it is to defend the county in a federal civil rights action. He just shows his ignorance in making such a reckless public statement.

No, Mr. Raymond, you are not ready for the big stage. I encourage the voters to compare the Linn County Sheriff candidates in the Voter’s Pamphlet. After comparing the candidates, vote for the more qualified one.

Join me and the other former Linn County sheriffs in voting to retain Sheriff Michelle Duncan. Sheriff Duncan is the right person for my community and our tax dollars.

Art J. Martinak, Linn County Sheriff, retired

