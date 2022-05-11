Letter: Shame on paper for gross insensitivity

The headline “Police: Mom used knife to kill child” (April 27) on a front-page story is a display of gross insensitivity.
Shame!
Mike Wolf
Corvallis
The headline “Police: Mom used knife to kill child” (April 27) on a front-page story is a display of gross insensitivity.
Shame!
Mike Wolf
Corvallis
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
In my opinion, had it not been for the poor decisions of Judge Thomas McHill, Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish and the Department of Human Servic…
To no one’s surprise, the Oregon Court of Appeals overturned the silly $1.04 billion award a Linn County jury gave to the taxing districts in …
Kudos to the Majestic Theatre for its pivot to online performances and safety protocols during the pandemic.
Why did a 3-year-old little girl have to die? Two judges should be put in jail and fired!
The article “Candidates bail during Republican debate” by Tim Gruver on the April 24 front page was hard to miss.
I fear for our democracy’s future as we increasingly replace rational, civil discussion of issues of shared importance with vilifying or cance…
If the Albany Revitalization Agency, which a few years ago acquired the vacant Wells Fargo building in downtown Albany, had sold it to Linn Co…
This election is when we raise our collective voices of conscience and outrage.
As longstanding members of the business community, we have a lot of experience identifying sound investment opportunities.
I am somewhat envious of voters in Oregon’s newly-formed Congressional District 5, a district that now crosses over the mountains that are oft…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.