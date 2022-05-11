 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Shame on paper for gross insensitivity

The headline “Police: Mom used knife to kill child” (April 27) on a front-page story is a display of gross insensitivity.

Shame!

Mike Wolf

Corvallis

 

